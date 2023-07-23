Conditional Agreement

After immense pressure exerted by the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) which called for a country-wide strike on the sale of petrol, the federal government has conditionally agreed for an upwards hike on the dealers’ margins. As a result, the strike has been postponed and a disruption of the supply chain has been averted. At the same time however, many have expressed concerns that profit margins for dealers are already high, and increasing the price of fuel further to accommodate this hike is bound to put undue financial stress onto the masses. While the ultimate decision depends on what data the PPDA presents, the government must also come up with some contingency plans to determine who will bear this additional cost, and how.

The demands put forth by the PPDA include an increase of Rs.5.67 per litre for diesel and petrol. This amounts to an 80 percent jump, on average, after the dealers were already given a greenlight for increasing costs last year to accommodate higher margins. If this demand is accepted, this will mean that the cost of fuel will rise once again and have a trickle-down effect on the entire economy. The country is experiencing record-breaking inflation rates, the cost of business has jumped and economic growth has been incredibly slow. Keeping in mind that the government cannot afford to absorb this additional cost due, it is likely that it will be transferred onto the end consumer.

Already in a bind, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, asserted that it was essential for the PPDA to produce a summary of the dealers’ margins to establish a dire need for such a step, and so that proper justifications can be given to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). Only if the grievance is legitimate will the ECC consider this upwards hike in margins, and the PPDA might have a case before them. The cost of operating is high and their market share has been undercut by smuggled petroleum from Iran. At the same time however, there is evidence to support that dealers are already operating with high profit margins, and little regulations.

Regardless, should the government decide to grant higher margins, it must also come up with a plan to reduce the burden on the masses and the economy. If absorbing the cost is not an option, we must consider deregulating the market which will implement a fixed margin determined by market rates, rather than current prices.