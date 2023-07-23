CPEC vs. India  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on India to embrace the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) instead of impeding its progress. His statement, made to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of CPEC, emphasised the project’s significance not only for Pakistan and China but also for Iran, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and the wider region.

The prime minister emphasised that CPEC is more than just infrastructure development; it aims to connect people’s hearts and improve various aspects of society, including healthcare, education, and skill development. He pledged to accelerate the pace of development, underscoring CPEC’s potential as a game-changer for the entire region and its positive impact on living standards.

Prime Minister Shehbaz extended congratulations to the leadership and people of both Pakistan and China, highlighting CPEC as a testament to the strong strategic partnership between the two nations. He expressed regret over the hurdles created during the previous government’s tenure and the unfounded allegations levied against China, emphasising that the enemies of CPEC oppose peace, development, and prosperity.

CPEC encompasses a wide range of projects, from water provision to education and technical training. The establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will facilitate the transfer of new technology to Pakistan, boosting local production. The prime minister also highlighted the project’s contributions to disaster management and agricultural development, including food security initiatives.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.