Diabetes Centre, PBM sign MoU to combat diabetes

ISLAMABAD   -  The Diabetes Centre (TDC) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to tackle the issue of diabetes together.

A formal ceremony was held to mark this partnership, said a press release on Saturday. The event was attended by representatives from both organizations, including MD Aamir Fida Paracha and Dr Javed Iqbal from PBM.

During the event, TDC warmly welcomed the Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal team and discussed various aspects of their collaboration to combat diabetes effectively.

Amir Fida Paracha expressed strong belief in the alignment of TDC’s services with Bait-ul-Mal’s goals, pledging full support and cooperation. Chairman Dr Asjad Hameed emphasized the significance of national institutions’ support in the essential duty of controlling diabetes.

The partnership through the MOU is vital to TDC’s long-term agenda of collaborating with other companies and institutions for comprehensive diabetes healthcare. CEO Meesaq Arif reiterated how the MoU perfectly fits into their long-term agenda, aiming to collaborate with various entities for holistic diabetes healthcare.

During the ceremony, Brigadier (Retired) Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan highlighted the importance of patient registration and treatment procedures at TDC for diabetic patients.

The signing of the MoU was then carried out, with MD Aamir Fida Paracha signing on behalf of Baitul- Mal, and TDC being represented by Chairman Dr Asjad Hameed and CEO Meesaq Arif.

