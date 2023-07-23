DIG Shariq Jamal found dead under mysterious circumstances

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lahore Shariq Jamal was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Defence Housing Authority area, here on Saturday. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to National Hospital. Medical professionals confirmed that the DIG had passed away much before he was brought to the medical facility. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death. No family members were present at the time of his death. According to reports, DIG Shariq Jamal had sent his two house servants away before he died.

Upon their return, they found him dead in his bedroom and immediately informed the police. Later, the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem examination. Later in the evening, the funeral prayers for DIG Shariq Jamal was offered in the haveli of his father-in-law Mian Maqbool at Maqbool Road, Ichhra. DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzad Sultan, DIG Logistics Punjab Athar Ismail, DIG Amin Bokhari, and others belonging to different departments and relatives attended the funeral prayers. Later, the deceased was buried at a graveyard in Ichhra area. Shariq Jamal had served in various roles including DIG traffic and DIG Railways.