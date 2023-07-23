Drivers traveling towards tourist spots advised to follow traffic rules

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik on Saturday advised the drivers traveling towards tourist spots to follow the traffic rules.

In a statement, the DIG Motorway North Zone said that several steps have been taken by the Motorway Police to prevent accidents and ensure timely assistance. However, drivers should ensure that accidents are avoided by following the traffic rules.

He said that especially drivers going to tourist places should strictly follow the rules because driving on the highway and hilly areas required more caution and experience.

The drivers should adhere to speed limit restrictions, use seat belts, pay attention to driving, complete relaxation of the driver before a long journey was vital and compliance with traffic rules were necessary for a safe journey.

He said that Motorway Police has been put on high alert in view of possible rains.

Meanwhile, several passengers sustained injured after a bus overturned on the road as driver reportedly fell asleep at Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) near Chakri Interchange in Rawalpindi on Saturday morning.

According to details, the Rescue sources said the incident occurred as the driver lost control of the bus as he fell asleep while driving, a private news channel reported.

An ill-fated bus carrying passengers was on its way when it suddenly veered off the road. As a result, several passengers including women were critical injured.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and immediately launched rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.