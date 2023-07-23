Sunday, July 23, 2023
ECP orders dismissal of Shahid Khattak from KP cabinet for violating public gathering rules

ECP orders dismissal of Shahid Khattak from KP cabinet for violating public gathering rules
10:19 AM | July 23, 2023
National

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the dismissal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Transport and Information Technology Shahid Khattak from provincial cabinet for violating the public gathering rules. 

The Election Commission issued direction to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister in this regard, following a report regarding the Minister's involvement in a public meeting in Nowshera.

The Election Commission has also asked caretaker government of Punjab to promptly issue orders prohibiting any official, including ministers, from participating in political and election campaigns.

The Commission said immediate legal action will be taken in the event of any violation of this restriction.

National

