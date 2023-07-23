Sunday, July 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP takes notice of caretaker minister’s public meeting address

A representative of ECP says purpose of report is to assess the situation and decide if any legal action is necessary

ECP takes notice of caretaker minister’s public meeting address
Agencies
July 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a report from the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the participation and speech of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak in a public meeting. In a statement, a representative of the ECP said the purpose of the report is to assess the situation and decide if any legal action is necessary. The spokesperson emphasized that it is essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections. The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign. In case of violation, legal action will be taken, concluded the spokesperson.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1690007838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023