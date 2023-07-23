GDA ‘assures’ full support to MQM-P for SA opposition leader slot

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) assured full support to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) for the opposition leader’s slot in Sindh Assembly.

According to sources, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and GDA leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi met and he extended his greeting to him and Pir Pagaro

Governor Sindh said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui wants their support for the opposition leader’s slot in Sindh Assembly, sources said.

Earlier, it was reported that “the MQM has the support of only 20 opposition members,” Sindh Assembly officials said. “The party needs 12 more members’ support before submitting a request to claim the position,” officials further said.

Read: MQM-P nominates Rana Ansar as opposition leader amid deadlock with GDA

The MQM nominated Rana Ansar for the opposition leader’s office in the Sindh Assembly amid deadlock with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Rana Ansar would require a specific number of votes to replace incumbent opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI.

Earlier, talking to journalists after filing MQM’s bid for the opposition office, Farooq Sattar said that the current opposition leader was not present in the Sindh Assembly to represent the opposition. Neither the opposition leader nor other lawmakers of his political party are attending sessions at the provincial assembly, he said.