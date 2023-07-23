German Consul General honours medal-winning Pak special athletes 

LAHORE - German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lotz has honoured the national heroes, who won the honours for Pakistan in the Special Olympic World Games played in Berlin, Germany recently. In this regard, a special ceremony was organized at the German Consulate in Karachi to celebrate the athlete’s victory in the World Games. Medalists, unified partners and coaches along with Special Olympic Pakistan Advisor Yasmin Haider, National Director Taha Tahir, Media Advisor Asif Azeem and National Sports Director Farkhunda Jabeen and other personalities attended the event.

Consul General Dr. Rudiger Lotz said that the Special Olympics World Games hosted by Germany for the first time were held wonderfully and memorably in all respects in which six and a half thousand athletes from 176 countries participated.