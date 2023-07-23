Sunday, July 23, 2023
GIK Institute organises symposium on quantum technology

Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2023
SWABI   -   The first-ever international symposium on quantum technology took place at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. Esteemed panellists, including professors, experts, and engineering students, discussed valuable topics within the realm of quantum technology. They unanimously agreed that quantum technology would revolutionize various sectors soon. Over 300 academic scholars and experts from across the country participated in the event.

The chief guest, Prof Dr Younus Khattak, emphasized the potential of quantum technology and artificial intelligence in reshaping industries. He expressed hope that quantum batteries would soon resolve Pakistan’s energy crisis and stressed the importance of harnessing the talents of the country’s youth.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, the institute’s Rector, highlighted the opportunities quantum technologies would create, transforming research, business, and security while promoting innovation. Collaboration among countries was deemed essential for successful quantum research.

Widespread rainfall to continue till July 26: Met office

Prof Dr SM Hasan Zaidi outlined the symposium’s objectives, focusing on creating a conducive environment for quantum technology research and fostering national and international collaborations.

During the symposium, GIK Institute and the NEPRA signed an MoU to enhance collaboration further. The ceremony was attended by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef Farooqi and GIK Institute Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, with the presence of Barrister (Engr) Habil Ahmed, president of the GIK Institute Alumni Association.

