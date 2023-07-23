Govt takes exemplary measures for sports opportunities to youth: SAPM

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday said that the present government is taking exemplary measures for the promotion of sports activities among the youth as merit-based selection is being ensured in various sports games at grassroots level. Addressing as a chief guest at the closing ceremony of Prime Minister’s Punjab Football and Hockey League here, she said that the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League under PM’s youth program is a unique initiative to provide equal opportunities to talented boys and girls in various sports games. “The hockey provincial league, that concluded on Saturday, was started last year as various trials were held to select outstanding players from every corner,” she said adding, “The PM’s vision is being implemented to conduct merit-based trials across the country to give them an opportunity where they can display their abilities.” She said the current hockey junior team consisted of multiple players selected thorough these trials and they have represented the country at international level terming it a pride moment. She expressed the optimism that players selected in these trials would also get employment in various government departments so that they could perform well in the games. A Rs 5 billion fund have been allocated for sports by the federal government out of which, Rs 2 billion endowment fund would be established for the welfare of present and retired players. Meanwhile Rs 2.5 billion had also been allocated in current fiscal budget for promoting sports activities.