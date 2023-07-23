Iraqis protest again after Denmark book burning incident

BAGHDAD-Iraqi security forces on Saturday dispersed around 1,000 supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr who tried to march to Baghdad’s Green Zone housing foreign embassies, believing a Holy Quran had been desecrated in Denmark.

The protesters were reacting to reports of an apparent desecration of the Muslim holy book.

On its Facebook page, the extreme right group Danske Patrioter posted on Friday a video of a man burning what seemed to be a Koran and trampling an Iraqi flag. Copenhagen police deputy chief Trine Fisker told AFP that “not more than a handful” of protesters had gathered Friday across from the Iraqi embassy. “I can also confirm there was a book burnt. We do not know which book it was,” she said. “It was quite peaceful.”

In central Baghdad, the protesters gathered in the pre-dawn darkness at Tahrir Square.

“Yes, yes to the Koran!” shouted the protesters, mostly young men. Some carried portraits of Sadr, who has a following of millions among the country’s majority Shiite population and wields great influence over national politics. Security forces cut two bridges leading to the high-security Green Zone where governmental institutions and foreign embassies are located.

