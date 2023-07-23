Islamabad police conduct flag march

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police and other law enforcement agencies conducted a flag march in the city with a purpose to maintain peace and tranquility in the city, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the orders of the Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police, Islamabad Capital Police has taken comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram, adding that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city. He added that the flag march started from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the capital city. ICCPO emphasized that the Islamabad Capital Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the city adding that all forces are all time alert to tackle any untoward incident.

He said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points while Dolphin squad is patrolling in different areas of the city adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view. He said that crackdown against one wheelers, tinted glasses, pillion riding, without number plates vehicles and motorcycles is underway. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police during checking and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through Pucar- 15 adding that no stone would be unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.