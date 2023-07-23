Jamie Foxx says he’s ‘on way back’ after illness thanks to family

LOS ANGELES-Actor Jamie Foxx has said he is on his way back and returning to work after being hospitalised earlier this year. In April, his daughter Corrine Foxx said he had experienced a “medical complication” but the family did not share details about his health issue. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Foxx thanked his family for keeping details about his health “airtight”.The silence led to speculations, the comedian said, but he reassured fans that he was not paralysed or blind. Speaking for the first time since he was released from hospital, Foxx thanked his social media followers for messages of support. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back”, he said. He explained that although many people were eager to hear updates, he didn’t want fans to see him “with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through”. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show,” Foxx added.

“My sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corrine really saved my life,” the 55-year-old said, adding that he was only able to make the video for his fans due “to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people”.

Foxx said that privacy during his illness had been vital to him. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out.