JI to write to PM Shehbaz over Census 2023 results

KARACHI-Jamat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday announced to write to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif over delay in notifying the results of Census 2023. In interaction with private TV channel, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman opposed the incumbent government’s decision to hold elections on the basis of Census 2017.

Hafiz Naeem demanded the government should hold general elections after notifying the results of Census 2023 and carrying out fresh delimitation of constituencies. “[Interior Minister] Rana Sanaullah had refused to notify the results of newly-held census,” JI Karachi chief said, lambasting the government for not ‘completing the process’ for over two years. In response to a question, Hafiz noted that national and provincial seats in Karachi would be increased if Karachiites are counted in full.