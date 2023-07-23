Sunday, July 23, 2023
Katie Price hails her experience on ‘I Am A Celebrity’ as unforgettable and unique  

News Desk
July 23, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON - Glamour model Katie Price, known for undergoing several surgeries, recently reflected on her time at I Am A Celebrity. Katie says that her oldest children, Princess and Junior, want to follow their mother and participate in the ITV reality TV series I Am A Celebrity. Katie, who recently faced severe backlash from her mother for undergoing another nose surgery, appeared on the show in 2004 and again in 2009. She hailed her experience on the show as unforgettable and unique.  In a snippet for his upcoming Katie Price Show on TikTok, the former model shared insights into her time at the TV series, reports Dailymail. Katie said, “Junior and Princess want to do I am A Celebrity.” She lamented about the show going downhill while also hopeful that it would be around long enough for her kids to participate. The former glamour model gave an insight saying, “The challenges are real as you get flown out in a little jungle. You do starve, and if you don’t get stars, you are only left with rice and beans.”  The third instalment of I Am A Celebrity is considered to have taken the show from a popular reality TV series to an ITV juggernaut as it featured an iconic marriage of celebrity history. Katie Price and singer Peter Andre married in 2005, and they split after staying together for four years in 2009.  

