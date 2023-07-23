Sunday, July 23, 2023
Khadija  

July 23, 2023
Opinions, Letters

A girl, namely Khadija tul Kubra, disguised herself as a boy and started riding a motorcycle on the crowded roads and alleyways of Quetta, the capital of our beloved country, Balochistan. She aims to improve women’s mobility in the conservative region, where it is traditionally restricted. After Arab News published her inspirational story on July 8, 2021, Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police Gul Said Khan Afridi granted her a full motorcycle licence. She said, “I have taken this step to bridge the gender gap in our society. Nowadays, women are making strides as they take important steps to follow their dreams. Furthermore, the government should support them and provide golden opportunities to pursue their dreams.”

KHADIJA ASGHAR ALI,

Turbat.

