Kidnapped women, girl rescued  

SUKKUR - The police rescued three kidnapped women and a girl during an operation here on Saturday. A day earlier, members of Kalhoro and Mehr community exchanged fire over wedding dispute in suburban village of Pano Aqil which resulted in death of two youth and left five others injured. Three women and a girl of Kalhoro community were also abducted after armed clash. Committed efforts of police resulted in recovery of the kidnapped women and a girl within 24 hours. SSP Sukkur Singhar Malik handed over the recovered women and girls to their heirs. He said that operation to arrest the culprits was underway and they would have to face the consequences.