KP Governor expresses grief over losses caused by heavy rains, floods in Chitral

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the losses caused by heavy rains and floods in Chitral and surrounding areas.

The Governor advised Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry to ensure all possible assistance to the flood and rain-affected people in Chitral and other regions.

Haji Ghulam Ali directed to take prompt actions to address the situation to provide necessary aid to the affected communities.

He also advised the officials concerned for immediate measures to restore the ground route to Upper Chitral.

The Governor instructed that no effort should be spared in providing aid to the affected people in the Chitral district and other regions, hit by floods and heavy rains.