Labuschagne leads Australia’s fightback

MANCHESTER-After a long wait, play finally got underway at Old Trafford on the fourth day during what would normally be the second hour of the post-lunch session. Incessant rains washed off the first half of the day and when play finally resumed, the odds were heavily stacked against Australia, more so the overnight pair of Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh. To their credit, the duo weathered the storm rather solidly, negotiating whatever England threw at them with calm.

A lot of the initial phase was about defiance but Marsh did surprise some with an attacking shot early, a nonchalant drop-kick that wasn’t all that far away from Moeen Ali who ran to his left from deep square leg. That apart, the partnership was mostly compact in their shotselection and gave England very few chances when together. Labuschagne gradually started flowing in terms of run-scoring even as Marsh dug deep at the other end.

A moral victory of sorts came for the pair when, after about 90 minutes of play, the umpires told Ben Stokes that England couldn’toperate their pacers anymore due to fading light. It meant that spin had to be bowled from both ends and Moeen came in, as did Joe Root. It allowed Labuschagne to up a gear as he eased towards a well-deserved Test ton, his second overseas. However, it was spin that would eventually break the partnership.

Shortly after completing his century, Labuschagne appeared to be a tad lazy against Root who was getting some bite off the dry Old Trafford surface, constantly threatening the outside and inside edges. His arm-ball in particular had a bit of fizz about it and that’s what got Labuschagne whose half-hearted late cut ended up as a bottom-edge which Jonny Bairstow pouched on the rebound. It wasn’t given on-field but Bairstow egged Stokes to review and was proven right.

Cameron Green appeared a bit shaky, as he generally is early on in his innings, particularly against spin and also survived a review at the stroke of tea. Meanwhile, Marsh has looked quite flawless at the other end although spin is starting to have a say on this tired surface. Unless the light improves, England can’t bowl pace today and the hosts will hope that conditions get brighter in the final session.

SCORES IN BRIEF