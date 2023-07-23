Sunday, July 23, 2023
Lana Del Rey spotted serving customers at a Waffle House in Alabama

News Desk
July 23, 2023
ALABAMA-Lana Del Rey is serving up waffles. The “Summertime Sadness” singer has apparently been moonlighting as a waitress at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, according to social media posts from a few of her customers shared on a fan account. Pictures posted Thursday show Del Rey in uniform, warmly serving patrons and working behind the counter. In one video, she can be heard saying, “Oh look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie don’t film him without his permission.” “Just Lana Del Rey working as a waitress at a restaurant,” the caption reads. She even has her own Waffle House name badge. Another person posed with the singer inside the Waffle House, writing, “To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!!.” It’s not known why Del Rey is currently in Alabama, but she has reportedly been spotted in recent days at an area nail salon and a Starbucks. CNN has reached out to her representative for comment. Del Rey recently played at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England. She also released her new album, titled “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

