LCCI president calls for strong industry-academia linkages

LAHORE-Hailey College has recently launched MS Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme for students from all fields whether it is arts or social sciences. The aim of this programme is to produce entrepreneurs who create jobs in the country instead of students looking for jobs.

These views were expressed by the Principal Hailey College of Commerce, Punjab University Prof. Dr. Hafiz Zafar Ahmed during a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar. Executive Committee Member FareehaYounaswas also present on the occasion. Principal Hailey College said that currently four BS programs are running in Hailey College. Apart from this, Hailey College has also started PhD classes since 2013 and so far 30 students have been awarded doctorate degrees. He said that it is more than hundred years old historical college which was established in the building of Sir Gangaram’s house. Hundred thousands of students have graduated and serving in Pakistan and abroad.

He said that many changes have been made over the time. Our courses, programs are designed precisely according to the modern requirements. It is an honor for us that the Chair of Lahore Chamber of Commerce has been established in Hailey College. We want Lahore Chamber to take over this office as well. He said that apart from this, we want our researchers to do research in different departments together with Lahore Chamber. Lahore Chamber should also support our students in gaining entrepreneurship and practical experiences. Lahore Chamber itself is a historical institution and this collaboration with us will prove to be a great initiative of Lahore Chamber in the field of education.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber and Hailey College of Commerce have signed an MoU and there is excellent working relationship between the two organizations. He said that strong industry-academia linkage is the most important tool to tackle Pakistan’s major economic challenges. We have seen that countries where industry has effective and strong linkages with academia have greatly improved their productivity along with technical advancement. He said that Industry Academia Linkage has been working in Pakistan for a long time and other chambers of the country including Lahore Chamber and Sector-Specific Trade Associations are also engaged in this regard, but still we have not been able to fully benefit from the fruits of this linkage.

The LCCI President said that we just need to follow their footsteps. He said that colleges and universities should also work as business incubation centers so that our youth can directly engage in the economic development of the country by using these centers. We have asked political leaders to share their economic manifestos with us to help create a Charter of Economy that represents the position of all political parties. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would hold seminars and workshops in collaboration with the Hailey College. He said that an Executive Committee Member would hold the Chair, established for the LCCI in Hailey College, after every 15 days.