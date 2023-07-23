Sunday, July 23, 2023
Man commits suicide

Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2023
RAWALPINDI   -   A retired military officer committed has allegedly suicide in his home at Askari 14 while police found a sack packed dead body of an unknown man from seasonal nullah in Tench Bhatta, informed sources on Saturday. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy while police are investigating the cases after mentioning the occurrence of incidents in daily crime register, they said. According to sources, a ratified military officer namely Muhammad Arif has ended his life by shooting into head with a pistol in his house located at C Sector of Askari 14. Saddar Bairooni police, led by Station House Officer (SHO) SI Jamal Nawaz, rushed to the scene and took the dead body of the retired military officer and shifted to DHQ Hospital for autopsy, they said. A senior police officer told The Nation that the deceased was a retired col from army and suffering from mental illness. He said that the military officer was also being cured by a physchologist.

Our Staff Reporter

