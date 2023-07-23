May 9 vandalism exposed PTI’s chief hooliganism based politics: Amir Muqam

DIR - Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the name of change and the May 9 vandalism exposed the real face of PTI chief. He said PTI chief hooliganismbased politics was fully exposed before the nation on May 9 and would face people’s wrath in the upcoming election. Addressing a big public gathering after inaugurating NADRA and Passport offices here, he said that people of Dir districts had seen attacks on Dir fort, schools and govt installations during May 9 vandalism and would reject PTI in the upcoming election due to its negative politics. The Adviser said PTI has destabilized the economy and created political chaos after its chief was ousted from power through a successful no-confidence motion and later his cypher drama also flopped. Muqam said the people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were looking for a change after the poor performance of PTI and would vote for PML-N due to its outstanding track record of development and people welfare projects in country. Amir Muqam said Nawaz Sharif Govt has eliminated terrorism and load shedding besides making Pakistan’s defence impregnable and constructed a network of motorways.