Sunday, July 23, 2023
Muqam invites ANP leader to join PML-N

APP
July 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Adviser to Prime Minister and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday visited the residence of Awami National Party leader Senator Zahid Khan in Dir and formally invited him to join the Muslim League-N.

Addressing the gathering at his residence, Engr Amir Muqam praised the role of Zahid Khan and his family in the development of Malakand Division and said that Senator Zahid Khan worked a lot for the development and prosperity of the people of the area.

Muqam said that our aim was also to serve the people and he came here especially to the residence of ANP stalwart to invite him to play his role in the progress and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that in the best interest of the region, the province and the country, we all should unite and fight for the betterment of the province and country

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1690007838.jpg

