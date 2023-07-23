No federal tax being imposed on agri income, clarifies Dar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here Saturday categorically cleared that the government had not imposed any new tax on agriculture and construction sectors under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement. In a tweet, the minister said that he gave a recent explanatory statement in the National Assembly (NA) which was meant to dispel the impression that the government would impose new taxes on the agriculture and construction sectors under the IMF agreement.

"This explanatory statement is being misinterpreted. I make it clear again that the tax measures mentioned in the Letter of Intent are those that have been implemented in the country till June 30,” he added. Finance Minister further said, “Apart from this, no new tax is being imposed, adding that it is also clarified that no federal tax has been imposed or will be imposed on agricultural income.”