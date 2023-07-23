Pak women’s team reaches Kuala Lumpur for Billie Jean King Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s team has reached Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to take part in the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 scheduled to be held from July 22-28. The team includes Sara Mansoor (non-playing captain), Sara Ibrahim Khan, Ushna Suhail, Amna Ali Qayum and Meheq Khokhar. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) PresidentSenator Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF Executive Committee have extended their best wishes for the team. They hope the team would display the best performance in the tournament with full zeal and enthusiasm. The PTF chief said the visit would once again give exposure to the women’s team in an international event.