Sunday, July 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak women’s team reaches Kuala Lumpur for Billie Jean King Cup

STAFF REPORT
July 23, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s team has reached Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to take part in the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 scheduled to be held from July 22-28. The team includes Sara Mansoor (non-playing captain), Sara Ibrahim Khan, Ushna Suhail, Amna Ali Qayum and Meheq Khokhar. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) PresidentSenator Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF Executive Committee have extended their best wishes for the team. They hope the team would display the best performance in the tournament with full zeal and enthusiasm. The PTF chief said the visit would once again give exposure to the women’s team in an international event. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1690007838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023