Pakistan earns $2,369 million from IT services’ export in 11 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $2,369.110 million by providing different information technology (IT) services to various countries during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a nominal decline of 0.59 percent as compared to $2,383.140 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During July-May (2022-23), the export of computer services declined by 0.16 percent as it went down from $1,913.360 million last fiscal year to $1,910.39 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 2.38 percent, from $715.743 million to $698.737 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services rose by 114.50 percent from $2.448 million to $5.251 million. The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 5.47 percent, from $512.167 million to $540.169 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to $2.822 million from $1.435 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 2.66 percent going down from $681.567 million to $663.411 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 8.91 percent, going down from $4.940 million to $4.500 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 18.21 percent, from $3.234 million to $2.645 million, whereas the exports of other information services, however, increased by 8.73 percent, from $1.706 million to $1.855 million.

The export of telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 2.28 percent from $464.840 million to $454.220 million during the months under review, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 7.55 percent during the period as its exports increased from $197.265 million to $212.158 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 9.53 percent, from $267.575 million to $242.062 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, the export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 10.93 percent during the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding period last year. The country exported sports goods worth $404.797 million during July-June (2022-23) as opposed to the export of $364.901 million during July-June (2021-22), showing growth of 10.93 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 24.25 percent, surging from $190.668 million last year to $236.897 million during the year under review.

The gloves exports, however, dropped by 12.23 percent by going down from $76.262 million last year to $66.366 million, the PBS data revealed. Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods rose by 3.06 percent to $100.966 million from $97.971 million last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the sports goods export witnessed a decrease of 5.53 percent in June 2023 as opposed to the export of the same month of last year. The sports goods exports in June 2023 were recorded at $34.265 million against exports of $36.269 million in June 2022.

During the period under review, the export of footballs and gloves decreased by 7.55 and 22.38 percent respectively, whereas the export of other sport products surged by 11.90 percent. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods increased by 7.88 percent during June 2023, in contrast to the exports of $31.763 million in May 2023, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of gloves and all other sport products rose by 27.80 and 49.98 percent respectively; in addition the exports of footballs decreased by 8.70 percent.