Pakistan, Iran strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Islamabad - Pakistan and Iran Saturday strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. In a tweet on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced about his call with his Iranian counterpart, he underlined that such Islamophobic incidents incite religious intolerance, hatred and incitement and cannot be justified under any pretext. Pakistan and Iran resolved to work together and with other OIC states in confronting and combating the menace of Islamophobia. they also discussed other areas of bilateral interest.