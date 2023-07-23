Sunday, July 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Iran strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Pakistan, Iran strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
News Desk
July 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Islamabad   -  Pakistan and Iran Saturday strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. In a tweet on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced about his call with his Iranian counterpart, he underlined that such Islamophobic incidents incite religious intolerance, hatred and incitement and cannot be justified under any pretext. Pakistan and Iran resolved to work together and with other OIC states in confronting and combating the menace of Islamophobia. they also discussed other areas of bilateral interest.

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1690007838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023