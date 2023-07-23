Sunday, July 23, 2023
Philippine remittances grew by 2.9pc in May

Xinhua
July 23, 2023
Business

MANILA - Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached 2.78 billion U.S. dollars in May, up 2.9 percent year-on-year, the Philippine central bank said on Monday. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the remittances in the first five months totaled 14.46 billion U.S. dollars, 3.1 percent higher from the same period in 2022. The United States, Singapore and Saudi Arabia were among the top countries that contributed to the increase in remittances. Filipinos have worked and settled across international borders over the past decades and personal remittances remain a major source of the Southeast Asian country’s foreign exchange inflows. In 2022, personal remittances from overseas Filipinos rose by 3.6 percent, reaching an “all-time high” of 36.14 billion U.S. dollars, or 8.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

 

