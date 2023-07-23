Police arrest 9 anti-social elements

ATTO CK - Police have arrested nine anti-social elements from different areas of the district and recovered 18 tola gold, Rs 4 lac, a stolen car 2.6 kg hashish and 8 litre liquor. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include a lady (name withheld), Ghulam Rasool, Saeed ur Rehman, Khaista Rehman, Mian Hasan Badshah, Sajid Ali, Waheed Ahmad, Muhammad Qasim (who kidnaped a married woman, Nauman (proclaimed offender) and Muhammad Ashiq (involved in illegal filling of gas cylinders). On the other hand, Nauman r/o Hasanabdal and Gulfam (r/o Attock City) were shot dead by unknown motorcyclists.