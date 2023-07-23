Police launch manhunt for 2 swindlers for impersonating Principal Secretary to President

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Secretariat police station have launched a manhunt for arrest of two swindlers allegedly involved in swindling Rs 50.70 million from owner of a private firm while luring him for awarding government contracts while impersonating principal secretary to President of Pakistan and superintendent in Aiwan-e-Sadr, informed sources on Saturday.

The case was registered under sections 419/420/468/471 and 170 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Jawad Hussain Ansari against the accused Javed Khan and Waqar, they said.

However, the accused are still at large, sources said. According to sources, Jawad Hussain Ansari, a resident of Lahore and owner of firm Ansari Brothers, lodged complaint with PS Secretariat stating that he along with Basharat Ali Shah are working as government contractors.

He said they both visited Islamabad in September 2022 for a piece of work when their friend Shakeel had arranged their meeting with a man namely Javed Khan. During the meeting, Javed Khan introduced himself as Superintendent in Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad claiming that he has strong links in office of President of Pakistan and could help us in winning the biggest contracts across Pakistan that are exclusively in hands of President.

The applicant said that Javed Khan drove them to a house located in F-7 where a man wearing army uniform welcomed them. “During the interaction, the man in military uniform introduced himself as Col Waqar, the Principal Secretary to President of Pakistan, and assured them of awarding all the contracts (quotations) which would have been discretionary powers of the President,” the victim told police.

He added that the duo invited them in Secretariat and received Rs 1.5 million as token money while sitting in his car.

He alleged that the duo had handed over them quotations of 5 government contracts worth millions of rupees.

Jawad Hussain Ansar mentioned that Javed Khan and Col Waqar took Rs 50.70 million from him through fraudulent ways and by issuing the receipts on letter heads of Embassy of Japan and National Logistic Cell (NLC).

He said that the accused had also given him a fake pay order of National Bank of Pakistan worth Rs 80 million. The applicant appealed police to register case against the two fraudsters and to recover his amount. Police filed case and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.

Likewise, Shalimar police have booked yet another female designer of F-11/4 on charges of fraud on complaint of assistant of a Canada-based female customer and began investigation, informed sources.

According to sources, Nurjis Khan, a resident of Lahore, approached police and tabled application that Ms Saima Sadique, who is resident of Canada, had given the contract of clothes and jewellery to Ms Sana Saeed since the month of March 2023. She said that she had all the deposit receipts of the amount given to the lady.

The applicant said that the work done by Ms Sana Saeed was not up to the standard and as a vendor she did not give us any receipt or slip of all purchasing she was doing on behalf of Ms Saima Sadique. “The jewellery purchased looks undervalued and we have been repeatedly asking Ms Sana to return the items and reimburse the amount of Rs 300000 but is not doing so,” she said.

The applicant appealed police to register case against the lady and to recover amount. Police filed a case against lady designer and began investigation.