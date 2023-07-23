Sunday, July 23, 2023
Police nab suspect on charges of entering Red Zone with weapon

Israr Ahmad
July 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The Islamabad Capital police have arrested a suspect who allegedly attempted to enter in the Red Zone with weapon.

Police also recovered weapon with ammunition from his possession, a police public relation officer said on Saturday.

Following the special direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police are always engaged to ensure the safety of life and property of the citizen.

Following these orders, Islamabad capital police have arrested the accused who tried to enter in the red zone with weapon. Police team also recovered weapon with ammunition from his possession. The accused was identified as Waqar Hussain. The accused was a resident of Parachinar. The accused was shifted to Secretariat police station for further investigation.

Islamabad Capital Police have tightened the checking around the Red Zone and the entry of motorcycles in the Red Zone is prohibited till 12 Muharram.

Citizens are requested to cooperate with police officials and should report any suspicious activity on Pucar-15.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 23 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, fake currency and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, Tarnol police team arrested three accused namely Fazal, Adnan and Saif Khan and recovered 3500 gram hashish from their possession. Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Shahid Khan and recovered 2020 gram hashish from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Waseem Masih and recovered 20 litre liquor from his possession.

Israr Ahmad

