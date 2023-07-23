PTI vehemently rejects PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday rejected the proposed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023 and said that all attempts to “arrest and undermine the media freedom would be thwarted come what may.”

A party spokesperson strongly reacted to the PEMRA Amendment Bill and alleged that the government held in abeyance the constitution for the last 15 months and unleashed a reign of terror to silence the san dissenting voices in the country. He said that the PTI being the only federal and the largest political party in the country would resist any such efforts to curtail freedom of expression and would raise voice in support of press freedom in the country at all fora. The spokesperson stated that imposing censorship to control the media and free speech was unacceptable, adding that the “PDM government proved to be the worst exploitative and anti-constitutional in history of the country.” He went on to say that in the absence of the largest representative political force of Pakistan, the legislation proposed by the government had no value. He further alleged that the killing of freedom of expression was the topmost agenda of the “minority” government imposed through a conspiracy. The spokesperson said that the sensitivity of the issue could be judged that an illegal, unconstitutional and unjustified ban was imposed on broadcasting the name, statement, photo and speech of the head of Pakistan’s largest political party and former prime minister Imran Khan. He said that the media had been forced to promote and publish specific narratives by making dissent a punishable crime, adding that PEMRA supported the hateful media campaigns against PTI and government’s critics in the country. He said that the PEMRA’s record of actions was tainted with reprisals against several channels, adding that PTI would fight against organized invasion on media and free speech at all forums. The spokesperson underlined that no stone would be left unturned to ensure media freedom and free speech in the country.