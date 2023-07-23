SBP High Performance Tennis Training Camp to help produce future stars: Malik

LAHORE-The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 is being organized by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) here at the state-of-the-art SBP Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park.

Heera Ashiq Davis Cupper, Ahmad Babar (former Junior Davis Cupper), Imran Bhatti (national tennis player) and Syed Azhar Hussain (Certified Fitness Trainer - IFCA, UK) will train camp participants under the supervision of Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), former Pakistan No 1 Davis Cup Captain and Coach.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail and Director Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Qaiser for sponsoring this activity. “This tennis training camp will surely benefit the top ranked national players in the long run and yield fruit for the future tennis stars.”

The camp participants include Bilal Asim, Asad Zaman, Ahtesham Humayun, Haider Ali Rizwan, Husnain Ali Rizwan, Hamza Ali Rizwan, Amir Mazari, Zohaib Afzal Malik, M Sohaan Noor, Abdul Rehman, Hajra Suhail, Bismel Zia, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill, Muaz, Shahbaz, Ayyan Shahbaz, Muhammad Ahsan Bari, Aalay Hussain, Eesa Bilal, Yafat Nadeem and Abubakar Khalil, he added.

All the top players are present in the camp like Bilal Asim, Eesa Bilal, Aalay Hussain while Asad Zaman and Amir Mazari will join the camp soon after returning from abroad. Bismel Zia and others have already been trained at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah under the supervision of coach Rashid Malik and they are performing well in national and international circuits.

The opening ceremony of this prestigious event will take place on Monday (July 31) at 5:30 pm. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be the chief guests of the opening ceremony. The closing ceremony of the SBP High Performance Tennis Training Camp will take place on Thursday (July 31) at 6:00 pm at the SBP Academy, Nishtar Park, where the participants of the camp will be handed over the certificates for taking part in this high-profile tennis training camp.