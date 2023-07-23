Sherpao accuses Imran of conspiring against nation

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed his views on recent developments in a gathering of party workers at his native Sherpao village in Charsadda.

Regarding the alleged cipher conspiracy and former principal secretary Azam Khan’s confession, Aftab Sherpao stated that it had been established that the conspiracy was based on lies, and he accused Imran Khan Niazi of conspiring against the nation. He demanded that Imran Niazi be held accountable and punished for his wrongdoings, including the Al-Qadir Trust case. He also stressed the importance of carrying out thorough investigations to reach a logical conclusion.

Aftab Sherpao condemned the May 9 mayhem, emphasizing that those responsible for attacking army installations should be punished according to the law of the land.

Regarding the electoral reforms, he urged the National Assembly, which was going to complete its five-year term in August, to pass the necessary reforms to ensure free and fair elections. He believed that such reforms would remove reservations about the election results.

Expressing concern about the figures of the recently conducted digital census, Aftab Sherpao questioned the accuracy of the headcount, as it recorded less increase in the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He believed that accepting this data would have serious economic consequences for the province, affecting indicators and allocations of funds under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. He called upon the caretaker provincial set-up to address this issue at the upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Aftab Sherpao also highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging the government to take urgent steps to normalize the situation to avoid disappointment among the police, other law-enforcement agencies, and the public.