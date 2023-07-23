The epidemic that is sifarish culture  

The culture of sifarish is deeply ingrained in Pakistani society taking root in a cultural as well as sociological basis. Unfortunately this deep rooted issue has caused a monumental amount of damage on an infrastructural level. It is essentially the same as letting a wound fester unattended, the rot becomes uncontrollable, consuming everything far and wide.

Where simple tasks are made to be extremely psychologically and emotionally taxing it is only reasonable for one to take the ‘less stressful’ route. We love to discuss meritocracy but seldom abide by it. The rampant continuation of such issues is a disservice to the people and institutions that have vowed to facilitate and protect them. Instead of shunning such practices it has become a social norm that stands on the basis of ‘network building’. After all everyone partakes in sifarish culture as long as their socio economic standing allows them to do so. Which in turn raises the question that for a country like Pakistan where the situation regarding wealth inequality is worrisome to say the least, as 10% of Pakistani households earn 42% of the country’s income, while the bottom 50% earn only 13%. We see how sifarish culture leaves those less affluent high and dry, catering to a certain faction of society in turn increases disparity.

Moreover the issue of sifarish is far more multifaceted than simply being linked to wealth inequality, it is most importantly a matter of the sorry state that we see the infrastructure is in. The mixture of both informational inaccessibility along with failure of state services paves the way for sifarish culture to bridge the gap such short comings naturally give birth to when left unattended. Hence tackling something that has embedded itself in the very crevice of societies psyche will take reform in informational, institutional and infrastructural levels. Once we take a step back to gauge the bigger picture we may begin to pick it apart in a beneficial manner that the masses reap the benefit from. Institutions are here to aid, not breed more contempt.

Along with this the vast plethora of talent Pakistan hosts is stunted, promising young talent is met with a demoralizing state of affairs. The structural problems of the administrative system deeply correlate to the strong presence of sifarish culture. Thus in order to deal with the latter we must first address the former.

NOOR E XNB,

Lahore.