Two boys drown in Lahore rain water

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - Two boys drowned in rain water while another sustained injuries during heavy monsoon rains in the provincial metropolis on Saturday, rescue workers said.

Lahore recorded whopping 203mm of rainfall which last for several hours, disrupting electric supply to millions of consumers. According to Edhi Ambulance Service and Rescue 1122 sources, two boys aged between 14 years and 11 years drowned in the rain water in the city’s Sherakot Babu Sabu and Nawan kot areas, respectively.

Also, four people were killed and one person got injured due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a report of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said here Saturday. According to Rescue 1122, the roof of a mud house collapsed due to recent rain near Mansehra which killed three persons on the spot, and other nine persons had received critical head injuries, a private news channel reported. The official said initially12 people were buried under the rubble of the roof mud but the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operations. Rivers Indus, Kabul, Chenab run in low flood: FFC The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Rivers Indus, Kabul and Chenab are flow in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Wasarak, Nowshera and Marala respectively while other rivers of the Indus River System are running normal.

According to the daily FFC report on Saturday, medium to high level flood was expected in Rivers Chenab and Jhelum along with associated nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during the next 48 hours. The combined live storage of Mangla, Tarbela and Chashma reservoirs stood at 9.648 million acre-feet (MAF) of total of 13,443 MAF. According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday’s trough of Westerly wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan. Yesterday’s monsoon low over the northwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards and lies over Southwest Chattisgarh (India). Strong moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and mild moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 7000 feet. A weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Balochistan.

For the next 24 hours, FFD has predicted scattered to widespread wind thunderstorms/ rain of moderate and heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls over the upper catchment of Rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab along with Punjab (Lahore and Gujranwala) and Balochistan (Southern parts of Kalat Division). Scattered to widespread wind thunderstorms/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy fall is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rest of Punjab, Sindh along with Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi and Nasirabad Divisions) during the said period.

Floods wreaks havoc in Chitral : DC

Several houses and link bridges were washed away in Lower and Upper Chitral due to floods as residents of Miragram, Koghzi, Kari and Kailash Valley have evacuated their houses.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Muhammad Ali said that land communication had been disconnected with Upper Chitral.

The district administration has dispatched rescue teams to the affected areas, the DC said. Garm Chashma and Dineen Road had been opened, he said, adding, the highways of Chitral were flooded but there was no loss of life had been reported.