Unrest in Wadh

The worsening law and order situation in Wadh due to a tribal feud has rightly captured the concern of lawmakers in the National Assembly. Urging immediate government intervention to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control, it is evident that the conflict in Wadh demands urgent attention and a sustainable resolution.

Since Wednesday, Wadh has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the armed men of BNP-M Shafiq Mengal. Heavy weapons have been employed by both sides, inflicting serious disruptions on normal life and trade activity. The toll of this devastating conflict includes seven injuries, with three additional incidents on Friday alone. The gravity of the situation is underscored by the suspension of traffic on the Quetta-Karachi highway for the past three days, leaving locals confined to their homes. In light of these developments, the tentative agreement on a ceasefire, provides a glimmer of hope. This ceasefire paves the way for platforms such as a Jirga—a traditional assembly of leaders—to address the root causes of the dispute and propose a lasting solution.

Amidst the chaos and bloodshed, it is imperative that the NA takes decisive action. MNAs have rightfully expressed their concerns about the government’s perceived inaction and the wavering commitment to uplifting Balochistan. The government’s failure to effectively address this ongoing conflict portrays a disheartening image of negligence. Efforts must be made to address the presence of terrorist groups in Khuzdar, as highlighted by Akhtar Mengal, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the local population. This not only adds another layer of complexity to the conflict but also necessitates a stronger commitment from the government to maintain law and order in Balochistan.

The conflict in Balochistan demands urgent resolution to prevent further escalation and suffering. The NA must prioritise this matter, as the concerns raised by lawmakers underscore the need for immediate government intervention. By utilising platforms such as the tribal Jirga, engaging all stakeholders, and addressing the presence of terrorist groups, Balochistan stands a chance at reclaiming peace and restoring the confidence of its residents.