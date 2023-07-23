Youth shot dead in clash

KARACHI - A young man was shot dead and a teenager wounded when two groups of drug peddlers clashed with each other in the Old Golimar area, police said. Pak Colony SHO Abdul Khaliq Ansari said that the clash took place between the two groups at Shaitan Chowk, as a result of which, two persons, identified as Uzair, 27, and Anas Javed, 18, were shot at and injured. They were shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital where Uzair died during treatment. The SHO said the incident was an outcome of fighting between two criminal gangs involved in drug peddling in the area and that the deceased victim was also a ‘criminal.’ He said contingents of the police had rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fighting and ‘some arrests’ had also been made.