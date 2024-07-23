Tuesday, July 23, 2024
3 development schemes okayed

Our Staff Reporter
July 23, 2024
LAHORE   -  Provincial Development Working Party Punjab (PDWP) in its 8th meeting of the current financial year here on Monday approved three development schemes of Public Building sector with an estimated cost of Rs 2374.416 million. Presided over by P&D Board Chairman  Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes: 1)- Construction of Additional Multi Storied Barracks in different Jails of Punjab at the cost of Rs 476.100 million. 2)- Construction of one Multistory Building for Residences Grade 11-14 in Staff Colony Chauburji Garden Estate, Multan Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs 1004.950 million. 3)- Improvement/Renovation of Punjab House, Islamabad at the cost of Rs 893.366 million. P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, the board members, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

