ISLAMABAD - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck District Swat and surrounding areas on Monday, causing no immediate reports of damage or casualties. According to a private news channel, people came out of houses and shops in fear and panic after the earthquake, reciting Kalma Tayyaba. According to the seismological centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 205 km, and epicenter was the Hindu Kush mountain range.