Tuesday, July 23, 2024
61 meters disconnected on gas theft; Rs1.2m fine imposed

Agencies
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) cut off another 61 connections during its on going crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing a Rs1.2 million fine. According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Gujranwala, the regional teams severed six connections on illegal use of gas and imposed heavy fines against gas pilferers. In Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, 7 connections were disconnected while in Islamabad and Sargodha, 6 connections were disconnected. The Peshawer team removed 26 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas with imposing a fine worth Rs 0.6 million and Mardan witnessed disconnection of 18 meters.

