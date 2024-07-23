Tuesday, July 23, 2024
A Cry for Justice

July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I am writing to bring to your attention the injustices faced by candidates from Sindh province. A few months ago, SIBA announced job openings for grades 5-15 and conducted tests at various levels, including matriculation, intermediate, and graduate. Despite qualifying for these tests, many candidates remain unemployed due to the prevailing injustices in our province.

Specifically, I want to highlight that MQM imposed a stay order on the jobs for grades 5-15. However, the court has now announced that the tests will be reconducted, and candidates will have to reappear and pay a fee of Rs. 1700. This raises questions about where the previous fee of Rs. 1700 was spent.

I urge the concerned authorities to take swift action against the corrupt courts and advocates responsible for this injustice against the candidates.

ABDUL SAMAD MUGHERI,

Police kill two suspects during encounter in Dina

Larkana.

