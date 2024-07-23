Abid Ali leads Egerton CC to dominant win over Bradshaw CC in GMCL clash

LAHORE - Pakistan’s record-holding Test cricketer showcased his exceptional talent with a scintillating knock of 154* runs, leading Egerton CC, Lancs 1st XI, to a commanding 97-run victory over Bradshaw CC, Lancs 1st XI, in a rain-affected 50-over match of the Greater Manchester Cricket League (GMCL) in Manchester. Batting first, Egerton CC posted an imposing total of 332-4 in their allotted 50 overs. Abid Ali’s masterful innings came off just 80 balls and featured 13 fours and 11 sixes, demonstrating his dominant form. This outstanding performance serves as a clear message to the Pakistan Cricket Board and its Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, that is fully fit and ready to make a strong comeback to the Pakistan Test team. Abid received strong support from D Dudley, who contributed a solid 86 runs off 103 balls, including 13 boundaries and one six. J Whittaker also added valuable runs with a brisk 51 off 61 balls, hitting six fours and one six. For Bradshaw CC, B Diplock and C Haefele each managed to claim two wickets. In their chase, Bradshaw CC faced early setbacks and rain interruptions, leading to the match being reduced to 22 overs with a revised target of 187 runs. Opener B Yates provided some resistance with a score of 39, while C Dickinson chipped in with 20 runs. B Ernst was the only other Bradshaw batter to reach double figures with a modest 15 runs. However, the rest of the batting lineup faltered, resulting in Bradshaw CC’s loss by a significant margin of 97 runs. K Basharat was the pick of the bowlers for Egerton CC, taking three wickets, while J Whittaker supported well with two wickets. Abid Ali’s remarkable performance with the bat earned him the well-deserved title of the match’s hero, underscoring his pivotal role in Egerton CC’s triumphant display. It is hoped that his services will also be utilized by the Pakistan Test team soon.