Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Apex committee meeting on Bannu incident to be held on July 25: Barrister Saif

Apex committee meeting on Bannu incident to be held on July 25: Barrister Saif
Web Desk
12:54 PM | July 23, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor Barrister Saif said on Tuesday that provincial apex committee meeting regarding recent turmoil in Bannu would be called on July 25.

KP Information Minister stated that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur talked at length with peace committee members on resurgence of terrorism in KP including unrest in Bannu.

Speaking about upcoming apex committee meeting, he said that policy would be carved out to combat terror threat in the province, adding that a symbolic sit-in would continue in Bannu and the KP CM would visit Bannu on the invitation of the committee.

He lauded all stakeholders who were involved to bring peace in Bannu following violent skirmishes erupted last week.
 

Web Desk

National

