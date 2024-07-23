Asylum seekers allowed passports

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani asylum seekers abroad will be issued passports, the government announced yesterday – withdrawing its earlier decision.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting yesterday to discuss a number of important issues relating to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

Participants included Foreign Secretary, Secretary Interior, Director General Immigration and Passports (IMPASS) and senior officials of the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

“The meeting discussed in detail the recent policy decision that was taken vide circular dated 5 June 2024 for not issuing passport to any individual who had sought asylum or already living on asylum abroad. It was decided to reverse the policy decision with immediate effect and to withdraw the circular of 5 June 2024,” said a Foreign Office statement.

Issues relating to delays in issuance of passports to Pakistanis living abroad were also discussed. Secretary Interior and Director General IMPASS briefed the Deputy Prime Minister about the ongoing efforts to streamline the process, it added.

“It was decided that the Ministry of Interior and IMPASS will take immediate necessary steps to upgrade the infrastructure/equipment within the next 45 days and to fast track the clearance of the entire backlog relating to issuance of passports to overseas Pakistanis,” the FO said.