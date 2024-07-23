Tuesday, July 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ATC adjourns hearing of Shadman Police Station attack case till 25th

Agencies
July 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the proceedings of the Shadman Police Station attack case till July 25. The court ordered the counsel for the accused to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses on the next date of the hearing. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings of the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail where jailed PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and others were produced. The accused, who were on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, the court observed that the decision had been made to hold a jail trial of the case and the matter should not be delayed after Shah Mehmood Qureshi requested that the trial should be held in open court.Shadman police had registered a case regarding the attack on the police station during the May 9 violence.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1721715835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024