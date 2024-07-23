ATC adjourns hearing of Shadman Police Station attack case till 25th

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the proceedings of the Shadman Police Station attack case till July 25. The court ordered the counsel for the accused to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses on the next date of the hearing. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings of the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail where jailed PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and others were produced. The accused, who were on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance. During the proceedings, the court observed that the decision had been made to hold a jail trial of the case and the matter should not be delayed after Shah Mehmood Qureshi requested that the trial should be held in open court.Shadman police had registered a case regarding the attack on the police station during the May 9 violence.