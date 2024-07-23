The longer the Bannu sit-in continues, the more politicized the demands will become. The voice of the locals is now merging with those who have staunchly opposed decisive action against terrorists. Masquerading it as an ethnic issue and blurring lines on terrorism will only harm Pakistan. The people of Bannu marched because they live on the frontlines of terrorist attacks, and this region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collectively bears the brunt. It is unfortunate to see their peaceful call for peace in Bannu and surrounding areas being ignored.

Peace is a long-sought dream, and opposition to security forces’ operations against terrorists makes that dream far-fetched. All sides—the people of Bannu, the political stakeholders of the region, the security forces, and the government—must realize that peace is the end goal, and invoking ethnic dimensions is the hardest hit to the possibility of peace. No political party should capitalize on the plight of the people of Bannu. All stakeholders should be equally cautious. Aggression will create infighting, and the actual enemy, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), will take advantage.

The presence of security forces along the border protects civilians from terrorist attacks. The locals must cooperate with the forces defending them. One unfortunate incident does not mean the entire anti-terrorism effort is crushed. The uptick in terrorist attacks along the border and the intensity with which terrorists are attacking border posts make a plausible case for an operation that holds these terrorists accountable.

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism effort has suffered the most at the hands of sympathizers within our political spectrum. More than anything, there needs to be unity in stance and strategy. There cannot be any second opinion on defeating terrorists once and for all.