BISP to start skill imparting programme

PESHAWAR - Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid on Monday said that a skill imparting programme was being launched to help members of the deserving families to begin their own business to bring them out of the poverty.

Talking to media persons during her visit to Tehsil Offices BISP Kohistan, she said that 9.5 million deserving families were the beneficiaries of BISP, saying the programme has only one telephone No 8171, so no one should trust on any other number.

Rubina Khalid reviewed the facilities available for the deserving women and directed for ensuring the resolve of the programme while resolving their problems.

She also met with the staff of the BISP, who gave her a detail briefing regarding the procedure of registration and payment under the programme. The BISP chairperson stressed for payment to all deserving women in a judicious and transparent manner, so there would be no crowd of the deserving women at the centre and they face no hardships.

She said that the programme was the manifestation of the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the economic empowerment of the women.

, saying under the guidance of the President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the programme is ensuring to make payment to deserving women in a transparent and honourable manner.